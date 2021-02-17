Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $22.69 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.54. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $111.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

