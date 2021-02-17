Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $30.11 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 176,798 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. 443,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,706,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.