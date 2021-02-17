Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $52.04 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Ball makes up approximately 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.17% of Ball worth $52,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Ball by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 10,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Ball by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 41,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,324 shares of company stock valued at $14,472,185. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.92. 19,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,097. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

