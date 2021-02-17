Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $74,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $17.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $595.42. 230,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $541.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.44. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $368.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

