Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $25,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.02. 135,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $54.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

