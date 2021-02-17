Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 16,953 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,421 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $61,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

ADBE traded down $14.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $487.38. The stock had a trading volume of 68,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,823. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.81. The stock has a market cap of $233.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.