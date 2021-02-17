Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after buying an additional 114,836 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,415,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,858,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.85. The stock had a trading volume of 214,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,772. The firm has a market cap of $412.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

