Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

Shares of LULU traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.73. 32,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.82. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

