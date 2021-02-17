Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 113,310 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,310 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.10% of American Water Works worth $27,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Water Works by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $160.47. 10,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,848. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

