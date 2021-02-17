Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 11,683 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,683 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,579,000 after buying an additional 182,820 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 47.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after purchasing an additional 705,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,341,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AON by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 962,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,593,000 after buying an additional 48,353 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.95. 16,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,372. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

