Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 27,067 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,067 shares during the period. Linde makes up 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $48,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,919,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 18,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Linde by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.55. 41,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.62 and its 200-day moving average is $248.55. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

