Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 65,222 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,222 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.09% of Incyte worth $17,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Incyte by 461.1% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 39.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Incyte by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.94. 24,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,957. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.