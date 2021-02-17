Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.20. 130,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.88. The company has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $181.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

