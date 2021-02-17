Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 475,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

