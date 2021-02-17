Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $45.67. 2,284,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,853,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NIU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Niu Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
