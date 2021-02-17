Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $45.67. 2,284,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,853,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NIU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.37 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Niu Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

