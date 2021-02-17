NIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.02 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. NIX has a total market cap of $12.02 million and approximately $198,980.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One NIX token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,171.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,906.68 or 0.03654631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.45 or 0.00453221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $727.40 or 0.01394241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.05 or 0.00517615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.00487533 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.00323561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00030178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002657 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,814,401 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

