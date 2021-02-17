NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Issues Earnings Results

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 7,686 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $182,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 32,813 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $730,089.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,546 shares of company stock worth $5,611,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

