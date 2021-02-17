Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NBLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Noble Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 61,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,306. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 146,249 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 370.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,576,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

