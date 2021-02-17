Node Runners (NDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.07 Million

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 34.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 169.1% higher against the dollar. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $502,504.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners token can now be purchased for $140.80 or 0.00269157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00061106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00328165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00082541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00071627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00082510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.00443000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00173190 BTC.

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,770 tokens. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io

Node Runners can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

