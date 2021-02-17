NOIA Network (NOIA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.90 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the US dollar. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00062278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $437.85 or 0.00837031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027273 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00045626 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.53 or 0.04891107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00045607 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016010 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.