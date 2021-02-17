Noir (NOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $385,004.37

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $385,004.37 and $680.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00282993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,580.25 or 0.03020678 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00049705 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,445,962 tokens. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

