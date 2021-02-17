NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $2,711.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00013592 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 622,677,568 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.