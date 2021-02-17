noob.finance ($NOOB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $298.00

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One noob.finance token can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. noob.finance has a total market cap of $25,896.84 and $298.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, noob.finance has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.00325648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00081460 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00069599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00081769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.89 or 0.00460116 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00171839 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

noob.finance Token Trading

noob.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

