Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NRDBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NRDBY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 54,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

