Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will report sales of $2.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.56 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $10.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

NSC opened at $256.40 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

