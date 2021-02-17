Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Brokerages expect that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will report $2.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.56 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $10.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

NYSE:NSC opened at $256.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.95. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

