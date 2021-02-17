Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) (CVE:NVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.05

Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) (CVE:NVT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45.

About Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) (CVE:NVT)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, lithium, vanadium, and uranium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Tomboko property, which consists of an exploration license covering an area of approximately 75 square kilometers situated in the Siguiri Basin, North-eastern Guinea; the Diguifara permit covering an area of approximately 75 square kilometers located in Guinea, West Africa; and the Cottonwood property situated in Garfield County, Utah.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.