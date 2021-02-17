North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Earns Outperform Rating from Canaccord Genuity

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.06.

NOA stock traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.57. 179,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,474. The company has a market capitalization of C$395.42 million and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.02.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,839.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$131,839. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,032.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

