North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,970.00

North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,970 ($51.87) and last traded at GBX 3,900 ($50.95), with a volume of 3479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,980 ($52.00).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,870.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,229.98. The stock has a market cap of £546 million and a P/E ratio of -33.19.

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.