Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $86.89

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.89 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.35). Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 55,601 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.56.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

