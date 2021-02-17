Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $546.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.