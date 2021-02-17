Northland Securities Increases RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $450.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RNG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

RingCentral stock traded down $17.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $419.91. The company had a trading volume of 56,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.89. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,316,649.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RingCentral by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

