Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes Acquires 3,650 Shares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,114.50.

NWBI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 480,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,937. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $133,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

