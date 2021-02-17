NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

NWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays cut NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 9.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWE stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

