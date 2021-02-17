Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) (CVE:NLH) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) (CVE:NLH) shares fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. 69,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 116,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.50 million and a P/E ratio of -110.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.51.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

