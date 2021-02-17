Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.74 Million

Brokerages expect that Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) will report $147.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.70 million and the highest is $148.78 million. Novanta reported sales of $159.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year sales of $590.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.83 million to $591.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $630.52 million, with estimates ranging from $628.35 million to $632.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novanta.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,501,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NOVT opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

