Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stake Increased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Novanta worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after acquiring an additional 129,606 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $146.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.89.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

