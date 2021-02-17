Novoheart (CVE:NVH) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH) shares rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 23,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 33,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The firm has a market cap of C$99.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Novoheart Company Profile (CVE:NVH)

Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States. The company offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. It provides MyHeart platform products, including human pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes, human ventricular cardiac anisotropic sheet assays, and human ventricular cardiac tissue strips assays.

