Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in January

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 793,200 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 653,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 417.5 days.

OTCMKTS NVZMF opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

