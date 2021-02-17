NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Shares Down 27.6%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI)’s share price dropped 27.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 4,355,921 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 2,137,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$10.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69.

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

