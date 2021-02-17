NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Price Down 7.6%

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) shares dropped 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 1,674,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,130,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

