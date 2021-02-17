NTV Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.5% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $201,896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after buying an additional 5,519,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,987,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 1,711,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,773,410. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.