NTV Asset Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 299.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,801 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.49. 36,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

