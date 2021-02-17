NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 900 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.77.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.24. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $312.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

