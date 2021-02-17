NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 287.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 282,188 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 341,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 255,247 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,335,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 209,438 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.95. 6,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,409. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

