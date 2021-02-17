NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 15,814 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,814 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,941,809. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $207.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

