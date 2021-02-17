NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $1,818,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $16,864,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,966,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after acquiring an additional 532,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 523,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,210,508. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $223.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

