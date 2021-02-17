NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.8% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $700,435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $313,368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,290,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.12. 719,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,012,496. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

