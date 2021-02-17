NuBits Trading 15.7% Higher This Week (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. NuBits has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $8,083.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NuBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 224.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001446 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00279989 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

