Nucleus Vision Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and $1.10 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00061676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.57 or 0.00834456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00045640 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.51 or 0.04878596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00015969 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

